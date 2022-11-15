NEW SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John W. Hanna, age 46, of New Springfield, died on Monday, November 14, 2022 at Cleveland Clinic.

He was born on August 9, 1976 in Salem, son of the late James Hanna and Lynn Henderson Hanna McGreevy.

John had worked for Carter Lumber in Lordstown.

John is survived by his mother, Lynn McGreevy of New Springfield; his son, Christopher Hanna of Youngstown; two brothers, Lee Hanna of Leetonia and Christopher Hanna of New Springfield; a sister, Shelley (William) Cusick of Lisbon and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Friday, November 18, 2022 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Woods-Rettig Funeral Home, Leetonia.

Burial will be in East Carmel Cemetery

Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, November 16 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.