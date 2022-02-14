LEETONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John R. Drewnoski, Jr., age 84 of Leetonia, died on Saturday, February 12, 2022, at Hospice House, Poland.

He was born on January 20, 1938, in Baden, Pennsylvania, son of the late John and Eleanor Ankowski Drewnoski.

John had worked for General Motors, Lordstown and served in the U.S. Navy from January 26, 1955 to January 25, 1963.

He was a life member of both the VFW Post #5532 and the American Legion post #131 and was a member of the Leetonia Eagles Aerie #1496.

John is survived by his wife of 64 years, Brenda Koontz Drewnoski; two sons, Mark (Cathy) Drewnoski of Leetonia and John Christopher Drewnoski of Emerald Isle, North Carolina; three brothers, Michael, Steven and Tony; a sister, Mickey; four grandchildren, Angela, Keith (Aubrie), Jordan (Michael) and Jarrod and three great-grandchildren, Jude, Cecilia and John Henry

He was preceded in death by a grandson, Mark and two brothers, Peter and Joseph.

No services will be observed at this time.

Burial will take place at Oakdale Cemetery, Leetonia.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Woods-Rettig Funeral Home, Leetonia. Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.

