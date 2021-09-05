John Moran Campany, Sr., Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Moran Campany, Sr. age 78, of Cortland, died on Saturday, September 4, 2021, at his home surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on September 5, 1942, in Scotland, a son of the late John and Mary “Mollie” Woods Campany.

John had worked as a steelworker for Thomas Steel for 32 years and had served as President of the United Steelworkers Local 3523 for over 20 years.

He was a member of the Cortland Lions Club, Cortland Moose Lodge, Whitetails Unlimited and Ducks Unlimited.

John enjoyed hunting and snowmobiling. He liked dancing and loved socializing. He was a larger-than-life man with a great personality and a kind heart. Mostly, John was a family man. He adored his grandchildren and would rarely miss an opportunity to attend one of their sporting, dance, or school activities. John was also a loving husband and will be deeply missed by the love of his life, Patty.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Patricia “Patty’ Haney Campany, whom he married on June 9, 1995; his children, Lisa (Jason) McClellan of Cortland, Dominic (Jessica) Spelich of Warren, John Campany, Jr. of Warren and Jamie (Yana) Campany of Boca Raton, Florida; three sisters-in-law, Mary (Rex) Ferry of Vienna, Linda Brocious of Cortland and Nora (Bob) Morris of Warren; brother-in-law, Robert Haney of Cortland; grandchildren, Anthony “AJ” McClellan, Mariah McClellan, Mackenzie Spelich, Brianna (Eric) Cagnoli, Bradley Campany and Jonathan Company and by two great-grandchildren. Also surviving is his previous wife, Judy Wilson of Warren and his best friend of 60 years, Lester “Les” Markle of Hartford.

John was preceded in death by two brothers-in-law, William Brocious and Brian Haney.

Per his wishes, no public services will be held. The family will have a private memorial celebration at a later date.

John will be laid to rest at Hillside Cemetery in Cortland.

Memorial donations may be made in John’s memory to Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Avenue, Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Woods-Rettig Funeral Home, Leetonia, Ohio.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.