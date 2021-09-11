John Mark Simonds, Leetonia, Ohio

LEETONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Mark Simonds, age 58, of Leetonia, died on Friday, September 10, 2021, at Salem Regional Medical Center, Salem.

He was born on September 12, 1962, in Leetonia son of the late John and Teresa Orincsak Simonds.

John was a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus.

He spent his whole life working with the family at Rainbow Lakes Campgrounds.

John enjoyed being outdoors, flying model airplanes and working on motorcycles. He loved spending time with family and was a loving grandfather.

John is survived by three daughters, Shelly (Mark) VonVital of Bellevue, Pennsylvania, Sarah (Michael Heckert) Simonds of Leetonia and Shauna Simonds of Warren; a sister, Susan (Justin) Fader of Leetonia and eight grandchildren, Charles Frederick Jennings and Catherine Elizabeth Jennings, Tayven John Heckert, Daniel Charles Simonds, Hunter Mark Atlie Simonds, Bradley Christopher Simonds, Vincent Dominic Simonds and Madeline Divetta Simonds.

He was preceded in death by a daughter, Sherry Teresa Jennings.

Burial will take place at Mount Calvary Cemetery in Leetonia on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. Family and Friends are welcome to attend.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Woods-Rettig Funeral Home, Leetonia. Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.

A television tribute will air Monday, September 13 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.