SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John L. Waterbeck, age 88, of Salem, died on Wednesday, January 26, 2022, at Salem Regional Medical Center, surrounded by his family.

He was born on July 19, 1933, in Willard, Ohio, a son of the late Charles and Lora Kinsey Waterbeck.

John graduated from high school in Gary, Indiana and was a veteran of the United States Air Force, having served during the Korean War from 1952-1956.

He retired from General Motors, Lordstown, where he had worked for 20 years.

He was currently attending the First United Methodist Church in Salem.

John enjoyed woodworking and playing both euchre and cornhole. He also enjoyed fishing and always looked forward to the annual “Guys Fishing Weekend”. Spending time with his family was his greatest joy. He loved the family reunions and attending his grandchildren’s various sporting events. He will best be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

He will be deeply missed by his beloved wife, Marilyn Smith Waterbeck, whom he married on June 5, 1965; children, Laurie (Jim) Mayhew, Karen (Philip) Gromley, Tembra Martin, Bud (Debbie) Wood and Mike (Sharon) Waterbeck; ten grandchildren, Philip, Brandy, Christopher, Shannon, Annie, Diana (Chris), Trevin (Ashley), Suzanne (Shane), Kaylin (Tanner) and Alex and 12 great-grandchildren, Seth, Gavin, Keegan, Kenna, Delaney, Aiden, Kyliee, Aubrianna, Warren, Charlotte, Winston and Jules. Also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews.

John was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Charles (Jo) Waterbeck; three sisters, Betty (Alvin) Tussing, Dorothy (John) Hill and Jean (Lester) Cook; his in-laws, Herbert and Clarice Smith and by a granddaughter, Misty Kathleen.

The family will receive friends on Monday, January 31, 2022, from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. at the Woods-Rettig Funeral Home, Leetonia. Services will be held at the funeral home at 1:00 p.m., following visitation, with Pastor Doug George officiating.

Per the family’s request, all those in attendance for the calling hours and the funeral services are asked to please wear a face mask.

Donations may be made in John’s memory to: Community Hospice, 2341 East State Street, Salem, OH 44460.

