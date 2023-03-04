CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John “Ike” Isaacson, age 73, of Cortland, passed unexpectedly on Thursday, March 2, 2023, at Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital, Canton.

He was born on June 12, 1949, in Warren, a son of the late Ruben and Edith Davis Isaacson.

Ike was a graduate of Lakeview High School and received his Bachelor’s Degree in History from Youngstown State University.

He had worked as a Procurement Manager for Delphi for twenty years before retiring from Source Pro in 2015.

Ike was a longtime member of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Cortland.

He was also a past member of the Cortland Jaycees/Men’s Club and the Moose Lodge in Mecca. Ike enjoyed working in his yard and loved socializing and spending time with his family and friends. He grew up playing backyard football with his friends from “Pumpkin Center” and later fell in love with the game of golf. He was often found on the golf course and belonged to several area golf leagues. He was an avid sports fan and a “Die-Hard” Browns fan. Ike had an infectious personality and may have been one of the greatest story tellers to have ever lived. However, Ike will best be remembered as a man who loved his family and adored his grandchildren.

He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Jeanine Bridgens Isaacson, whom he married on July 17, 1971; his daughter, Jennifer (Julio) Zorrosa of Cortland; two sons, Jake (Kate) Isaacson of North Canton and Justin (Amy) Isaacson of Lewis Center, Ohio; sister, Beverly Wiser of Youngstown; brother, Tony (Eileen) Lundy of Leavittsburg; sister-in-law, Audrey Lundy of Niles and by his ten beloved grandchildren, Rosalia, Evangeline (Jennifer), Evie, Owen, Lincoln, Vaughan, Noelle (Jake), Jack, Cole and Ty (Justin).

He was preceded in death by his stepmother, Naomi Isaacson, who raised Ike as a child; a sister, Marilyn Isaacson and a brother, Todd Lundy.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. and on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, Cortland, preceding services at 11:00 a.m., with Rev. David Vensel officiating.

Burial will take place at Hillside Cemetery, Cortland.

Memorial donations may be made to Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 490 N High Street, Cortland, OH 44410.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Woods-Rettig Funeral Home, Leetonia.

Family and friends may view this obituary and send condolences at familycareservices.com.

A television tribute will air Monday, March 6 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.