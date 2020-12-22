John H. Kiliany, Leetonia, Ohio

LEETONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John H. Kiliany, age 64, of Leetonia, died on Monday, December 21, 2020 at his home.

He was born on December 13, 1956 in Salem, son of the late Joseph and Almira Balevre Kiliany.

John worked most of his life in body shops, fixing cars in Pete’s shop in Leetonia. He also restored his own hot rods in his garage.

In Johns younger years he played drums in a band called the Great Eastern band.

He served in the United States Marines and completed his boot camp at camp Lejeune.

He is survived by two daughters, Michelle Gongaware of Salem and Julie Berkheimer of Ohio; a brother, Thomas Kiliany of Leetonia; a sister, Joanne Bogdan of Salem and his companion of 23 years, Linda Shoulder, and her children and grandchildren of Leetonia.

No services will be observed at this time.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Woods-Rettig Funeral Home, Leetonia.

Family and friends may view this obituary and send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.

