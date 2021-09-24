John E. Bailey, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John E. Bailey, age 73, of Salem, died on Friday, September 24, 2021, at his home in Salem.

He was born on October 19, 1947, in Lisbon, son of the late George and Dorothy Fatherly Bailey.

John worked as a packer with Eljers.

He served in the military, with the Marines and the Navy Seabees and served in Vietnam.

John served on the Salem Auxiliary Police Department and was a lifelong member of The Italian American Club, he was also a member of the V.F.V, A.M.Vets and the American Legion.

In his free time, he enjoyed antique cars and H.A.M. radios.

His wife, Barbara Lynn Leone Bailey, whom he married on February 22, 1969, preceded him in death on, November 27, 2016.

John is survived by his son, Eric (Esther) Bailey, Sr. of Salem; four grandchildren, Eric (Jeanie) Bailey, Jr. of Athens, Tennessee, Ethan Bailey of Salem, Cheyenne Harrison of Salem and Christian (Ashley) Scahill of Salem; four great-grandchildren, Bentley, Bryson, Anna and Eli and a brother, Robert Allen Fatherly of Salem.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, George Bailey.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Woods-Rettig Funeral Home, Leetonia.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Reverend Robert Edwards officiating.

Burial will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery, Leetonia.

Military Honors will be accorded by the Salem Honor Guard.

The family would like to thank Patriot Home Care and Patriot House Calls for their care and compassion.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.

A television tribute will air Monday, September 27 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.