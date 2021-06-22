John Charles Simonds, Leetonia, Ohio

LEETONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Charles Simonds, age 85, of Leetonia, died on Friday, June 18, 2021, at Allay Senior Care, Lisbon.

He was born on April 1, 1936, in Salem, son of the late Charles “Chick” A. and Margurite Flannery Simonds.

John had worked as a machine assembler for E.W. Bliss, Salem, was owner and operator of Simonds Leather and Sporting Goods for numerous years and was a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Leetonia, where he was a Eucharistic Minister. He was a Salem Township trustee for 27 years, a Leetonia Village Administrator for three years and a 4th degree knight with the Knights of Columbus. John also operated Rainbow Lakes trout fishing and campgrounds with his wife, son, daughter and son in law.

His wife, Teresa Catherine Orincsak Simonds, whom he married on October 8, 1955, preceded him in death on, May 18, 2014.

John is survived by his daughter, Susan (Justin) Fader of Leetonia; son, John Mark Simonds of Leetonia; three grandchildren, Shelly (Mark) VonVital of Bellevue, Pennsylvania, Sarah Simonds of Leetonia and Shauna Simonds of Warren; nine great grandchildren, Charles Frederick Jennings, Katherine Elizabeth Jennings, Daniel Simonds, Hunter Mark Atley Simonds, Bradley Christopher Simonds, Taven John Heckert, Vincent Dominic Simonds and Madelyn Divetta Simonds.

He was preceded in death by a grandchild, Sherry Teresa Jennings, two sisters, Maryann Ostgarden and Patricia Long and a brother, Francis “Frank” Simonds.

The family will receive friends on Friday, June 25, 2021, from 5:00 pm – 7:00 p.m. at the Woods-Rettig Funeral Home, Leetonia.

Mass will be held on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at 10:00 a.m., at the St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Leetonia, with Reverend Robert Edwards officiating.

Burial will take place at Mount Calvary Cemetery, Leetonia.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com

