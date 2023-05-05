LEETONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Albert Buffone, Sr., age 90, of Leetonia, died on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital, Boardman.

He was born on December 8, 1932, in Steubenville, Ohio, a son of the late Albert and Carolina Arcurri Buffone.

When John was 3 years old, he returned to Italy with his family. Because of WWII, he was unable to return to the United States until he was 17 years old. While in Italy, he was sent to live on a farm to take care of his aunts and obtained work as a barber to help support the family. After returning to America, John made his career working for the railroad as a trackman before retiring in 1981 after 30 years. John enjoyed gardening, but mostly he will be remembered as a man who enjoyed spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife, Donna S. Brooks Buffone, whom he married on May 17, 1962; three sons, John (Nicole) Buffone Jr., Stephen L. (Christine) Buffone, and Tony (Lisa) Buffone all of Leetonia; daughter, Carla (John) Theil of Columbiana; eleven grandchildren, Shane (Sierra), Cierra, Nakoa (Jessica), Anna, Joby, JT, Jacob, Kendall, Nicole (Caleb), Kaitlyn, and Michael. Also surviving are four great grandchildren, Heath, Aaliyah, Jayden, and Nikole, as well as many nieces and nephews.

John was preceded in death by a son, Mark Buffone, brother, Frank Buffone, and a sister, Concetta Immaculata Carfora.

The family will receive friends on Monday, May 8, 2023, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Woods-Rettig Funeral Home, Leetonia.

Services will be held on Monday evening at 7:00 p.m., at the Woods-Rettig Funeral Home, with Pastor Kari Lankford officiating.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Woods-Rettig Funeral Home, Leetonia.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com

A television tribute will air Sunday, May 7, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.