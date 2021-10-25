Joe P. “Dobie” Gillis, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joe P. “Dobie” Gillis, age 55, of Canfield, died on Saturday, October 23, 2021, at Salem Regional Medical Center, Salem.

He was born on September 4, 1966, in Youngstown, son of John and Helen Crooks Gillis.

Joe had worked as a supervisor for PHD Manufacturing in Columbiana.

Joe enjoyed anything outdoors, especially hunting, fishing and cooking with his smoker.

Joe is survived by his partner of 15 years, Tamara Frost of Canfield; his mother, Helen Gillis of Leetonia; four sisters, Jeanette (Don) Stecker of Salem, Elaine (Vince) Hoover of Leetonia, Anita (Earl) Lancaster of Leetonia and Rosemarie (Don) Warner of Dallas, Texas; two brothers, Thomas (Nancy) Gillis of Lancaster, South Carolina and Christopher (Barbara) Gillis of Lisbon. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and a great-great-niece and a great-great-nephew.

He was preceded in death by his father, John Gillis.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, October 30, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at the Woods-Rettig Funeral Home, Leetonia. Services will begin at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home, with his brother, Thomas Gillis officiating.

Burial will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery, Leetonia.

The family requests that anyone in attendance please wear a mask and social distance.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Leetonia Sportsman Club, 311 E High Street, Leetonia, OH 44431.

