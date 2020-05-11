Joanne Marie (White) Taylor, Leetonia, Ohio

LEETONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joanne Marie Taylor, 85, of Leetonia (a resident of Candall Medical Center, Sebring) passed into the loving arms of her Savior and LORD Jesus Christ at 8:55 p.m., Saturday, May 9, 2020 at Salem Regional Medical Center succumbing to COVID-19.

The inspirational story of Joanne’s life began on July 24, 1934, when she was born at home in Leetonia, Ohio the daughter of the late Dominic “Poppy” and Edith Wilson White and lived in the area all of her life.

She eloped and married the love of her life, Hughes “Fuzz” Taylor on October 15, 1949.

She graduated from Leetonia High School in 1951 and supported her husband when he was in the Army during the Korean War by traveling and living in Germany in 1953.

Joanne loved her husband, she loved her children and grandchildren and most of all, she loved her LORD Jesus Christ! She was a faithful wife and a wonderful mother and homemaker. She was Born Again in 1985 and the LORD granted her the desire and prayer of her heart that all her family might be saved! She ever witnessed that Jesus Christ is the Way, the Truth and the Life and no one comes to the Father except through Him.

She overcame severe clinical depression, was a breast cancer survivor, and bravely battled the Coronavirus.

Joanne is survived by her daughter, Kyle (Curt) Coffee of Salem and son, Mark (along with loving friend Lurisa Davis of Salem); grandsons, Ian (Karen) Coffee of Salem and Alec Coffee, of Florida and great-grandchildren, Kason and Lara Coffee.

She was preceded in death by her husband, July 25, 2011.

A private celebration of life for Joanne will be held at Oakdale Cemetery Chapel with Pastor Douglas DeMar of Salem Bible Church officiating where Joanne was a member.

Due to the COVID-19 situation, the family understands that several of Joanne’s friends are unable to attend services and they ask instead for their prayers.

Joanne had a life well lived and we are confident that she was welcomed into heaven with the words, well done good and faithful servant!

Memorial contributions may be made to Salem Bible Church 807 Cunningham Rd Salem, OH 44460; Sophia Women’s Center 1830 S. Lincoln Ave. Salem, Alchemy Acres 1859 Depot Rd. Salem or the charity of the donor’s choice.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Woods-Rettig Funeral Home, Leetonia.

Send condolences at www.familycareservices.com

A television tribute will air Tuesday, May 12, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.