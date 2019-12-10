Jill N. Toot, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jill N. Toot, age 80, of Salem passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 10, 2019.

Mrs. Toot was born on April 26, 1939, in Salem, a daughter of the late John “Jack” and Norene Mellott Sanders and had lived in this area all of her life.

Jill was a member of the Greenford Christian Church and had devoted her life to her family. She enjoyed crocheting, reading and made the absolute best caramels. She will best be remembered as a woman who loved spending time with her family and enjoyed every precious moment she had with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Her husband of 59 years, Richard L. Toot, whom she married on August 28, 1960, preceded her in death on June 5, 2019.

She is survived by two daughters, Debbie (Charles) Powell of Leetonia and Stacie Toot of Leetonia; sister, Sue (Joseph) Kinirons of Salem and by her three beloved grandchildren, Kevin (Jessica) Cibula of Salem, Phillip (Ashley) Cibula of Leetonia and Corey (Alexa) Cibula of Salem. Also surviving are her seven great-grandchildren, Hayden, Ethan, Mason, Jordyn, Jase, Mia and Miley Cibula, as well as a great-granddaughter expected in May.

She was preceded in death by a daughter, Terrie Patterson; brother, Jack Sanders and a sister, Judith Kennedy.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 13, 2019, at the Woods-Rettig Funeral Home, Leetonia, with Mr. Billy Hartwig, Minister officiating.

Burial will follow in Washingtonville Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 12, 2019.

