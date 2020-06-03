Jerry Lee Hanna, Jr., Leetonia, Ohio

LEETONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jerry Lee Hanna, Jr., age 54, of Leetonia, died on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, Youngstown due to complication from COVID-19.

He was born on May 29, 1966 in Salem, Ohio, son of Jerry and Rose Cross Hanna, Sr.

Jerry had worked as a machinist and was a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Leetonia.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, shooting guns and playing darts. Jerry belonged to the Columbiana County Dart League where he served as captain. He was a proud CCW license holder and was a member of the American Legion Post 131, VFW and Leetonia Sportsman Club. Jerry had a heart of gold and will be missed by all who knew him.

He is survived by his father and best friend, Jerry Hanna, Sr. and mother, Rose Ann Cross Hanna of Leetonia; sister, Marla (Donald) Edmonds of Harlem Springs, Ohio; brother, Tim (Nancy) Hanna of Leetonia; close friend and companion, Christy Deffenbaugh-Griffin of Leetonia and by several nieces and nephews.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private family service will be held.

A public celebration of life will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family to help offset funeral expenses.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Woods-Rettig Funeral Home, Leetonia.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.

A television tribute will air Thursday, June 4, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.