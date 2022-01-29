SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jeffrey A. Perry , 69, passed away on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at Salem Regional Medical Center.

Jeffrey was born on August 16, 1952 in Salem, son of Francis and Rebecca Townsend Perry and had lived in this area all of his life.

Jeffrey had worked for American Standard in Salem and was a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church.

He was a member of Salem Slovak Club, VFW 892 and Amvets of Salem.

Besides his mother, he is survived by his wife, the former Deborah Fortney Perry, whom he married on July 1, 2000; his son, Damian (Nikki) Perry of Salem; four grandchildren, Dominic Perry, Madelyn Perry, Stephanie Perry and Kyrstin Perry; his daughter-in-law, Erin Perry of Alliance; two sisters, Rebecca S. (Doug) Chuck of Salem and Bernadette Mellinger of Washingtonville and three brothers, Robert Perry and Randall Perry, both of Columbiana and Brian (Michele) Perry of Boardman.

He was preceded in death by his father, Francis; a son, Richard A. Perry and a brother, Joseph Perry.

Per his wishes, there will be no services held.

Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery, Leetonia.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Woods-Rettig Funeral Home, Leetonia.

