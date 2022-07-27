SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jeanette Stecker, age 74, of Salem, died on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at her home.

She was born on February 10, 1948, in Salem, daughter of John and Helen Crooks Gillis.

Jeanette had worked as an LPN in home health care and was a cosmetologist for many years.

She enjoyed working and was known to be kind, generous and hardworking, she loved her grandchildren and cherished the time she spent with her entire family.

Jeanette is survived by her husband, Donald Stecker; two daughters, Lisa (Wesley) Gorby of Leetonia and Renee Morrissey-Kacenski of Columbiana; her mother Helen Gillis; three sisters, Elaine (Vince) Hoover of Leetonia, Anita (Earl) Lancaster of Leetonia and Rosemarie (Don) Warner of Dallas, Texas; two brothers, Thomas (Nancy) Gillis of Lancaster, South Carolina and Christopher (Barbara) Gillis of Lisbon; six grandchildren, Amanda Custer, Sarah Custer, Aaron Kacenski, Jonathan Kacenski, Delaney Kacenski and Nia Chamberlain and two great grandchildren, Axel Wolfson and Freya Kacenski.

She was preceded in death by a brother, Joe Gillis and her father John Gillis.

Burial will take place at Mount Calvary Cemetery, Leetonia.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Woods-Rettig Funeral Home, Leetonia.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com