Janis Crihfield, Leetonia, Ohio

LEETONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janis Crihfield, 71, of Leetonia, died on Monday, April 27, 2020 at Salem West Healthcare, Salem.

She was born on August 11, 1948 in Salem, Ohio, daughter of the late Raymond Marshall and Mabel Walter.

Janis had worked as a homemaker and was a member of Church of Christ Lisbon where she taught Bible school.

Survivors include her husband, Richard Crihfield, whom she married on April 17, 1973 and two sisters, Ethel Lehman-Campbell of Columbiana and Vivian Stokes-Bucher of Columbiana.

During this unknown time with the Covid-19 pandemic, the family has decided to plan a memorial service with details to be announced at a later date.

Burial will take place at Oakdale Cemetery, Leetonia.

Memorial donations may be made to, The Alzheimer’s Association, 3711 Starr Centre Drive, Suite 4, Canfield, OH 44406.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Woods-Rettig Funeral Home, Leetonia. Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.