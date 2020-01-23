Jane Elizabeth Case Henderson, Leetonia, Ohio

LEETONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jane Elizabeth Case Henderson, 86, of Leetonia passed away on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital.

Jane was born on April 2, 1933, in Columbiana, to George and Jane Flynn Case and graduated from Columbiana High school in 1951.

On March 1, 1952 Jane married Harry “Bud” Henderson and spent the next 27 years living around the country before settling back in Leetonia in 1979.

Jane was a member of the Washingtonville VFW Post 5532 and Leetonia American Legion Post 131.

Jane is survived by two daughters, Gwen (Robert) Melbar of Amherst and Mary (Mark) Harris of Land O’Lakes, Florida; four sons, Harry Scott (Carol) Henderson of North Tonawanda, New York, Daniel Henderson of Lorain, Brian (Angie) Henderson of Salem and Michael (Tracie) Henderson of Leetonia; 15 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

Aside from her parents and siblings, Jane was preceded in death by her husband, Harry “Bud” Henderson and a son, Kevin.

Per the families wishes, no services will be held at this time.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Woods-Rettig Funeral Home, Leetonia.

