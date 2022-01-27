SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James R. Gongaware, age 98, of Salem, died on Saturday, January 22, 2022, at his daughter’s home in Leetonia, surrounded by his family.

He was born on March 11, 1923, in Leetonia, a son of the late Ralph and Stella Redmond Gongaware.

Jim had worked as a welder for E.W. Bliss in Salem for 35 years.

In his younger day, he volunteered for the Three C’s (Civilian Conservation Corp) from 1939-1941. He was a proud veteran of the United States Army, 82nd Airborne, having served during WWII. While serving in the army, Jim was involved in several historical battles, including the Battle of the Bulge, Market Garden, and Ardennes Forest. He was a Purple Heart recipient and had the privilege of guarding General Eisenhower’s office, Allied Force Headquarters, in England.

Jim was a skilled craftsman who enjoyed woodworking. He was capable of building most anything, including his own home. He also enjoyed boating and water skiing. Mostly, Jim enjoyed his family. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He will be deeply missed by those who had the privilege of knowing him.

His wife, Nannie “Nan” F. Gongaware, whom he married on October 20, 1946, preceded him in death on, November 6, 2007.

James is survived by his son, Terry (Aida) Gongaware of Salem; five daughters, Jeffie (Ralph) Herter of Burnet, Texas, Nancy (Mark) Feezle of Leetonia, Pamela (Edward) Duko of Lisbon, Lori (Kenneth) DiPanfilo of Leetonia and Holly (Chris) Candle of Salem; 11 grandchildren, Aaron (Michelle) Gongaware, Jessica Gongaware, Manuel (Ashley) Figueroa, Mark Feezle, Jodi Burbick, Christina (Brian) Rouse, James (Amy) Musselman, Nicholas (Veronica) DiPanfilo, Melissa (Brady) Walters, Bryan Candle and Kelly Candle, and by 13 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by a grandson, Joshua Candle and several brothers and sisters.

Private family services were held at the Woods-Rettig Funeral Home in Leetonia.

Jim was laid to rest with his wife, Nan, at the Columbiana Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made in his memory to Aultman Hospice and Compassionate Care Center.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.

