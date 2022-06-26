LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James L. Hall, Jr., age 70, of Lisbon, died on Sunday, June 26, 2022, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital, Boardman.

He was born on November 22, 1951, in Salem, Ohio, son of the late James and Eileen Mackey Hall.

Jim had worked as a Lineman for Ohio Edison for over 30 years retiring in 2007.

He was a member of Upper Room Fellowship Church.

He loved working on and restoring vintage semitrucks, attending truck shows and was proud to be affiliated with Dying Breed Diesel with his son-in-law, Brayden. Jim enjoyed auctions and antique collecting. He was a kind man who enjoyed giving back to his community through various outreach programs that collected toys for children and clothing and food for the needy. Mostly, Jim loved his family and he absolutely adored his best friend and grandson, Lathen. He always looked forward to his weekly movie and dinner day with his grandson.

His wife, Barbara Jean Pettigrew Hall, whom he married on July 19, 1975, preceded him in death on December 25, 2008.

James is survived by his two daughters, Heidi (Eric) Hall of Cleveland, Tennessee and Jennifer (Brayden) Tucker of Columbiana; sister, Sandy (George) Howard of Jacksonville, North Carolina; grandson, Lathen Tucker and his beloved dog, Mocha.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the Woods-Rettig Funeral Home, Leetonia. Services will be held on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home with pastor Charles Hamilton officiating.

Burial will take place at Oakdale Cemetery, Leetonia.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jim’s memory to the Columbiana County Sherriff’s office P.R.O.U.D program, 105 South Market St. Lisbon, OH 44432.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Woods-Rettig Funeral Home, Leetonia.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.

A television tribute will air Monday, June 27 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.