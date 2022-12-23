LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James Robert Danko, Sr., age 64, of Lisbon, died on Thursday, December 22, 2022, at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, Youngstown.

He was born on October 10, 1958, in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of the late Oliver and Geraldine Hartman Danko.

Jim was a graduate of Chaney High School.

He had served as a veteran of the United States Air Force.

He had worked as a truck driver and warehouse manager for Youngstown Wholesale for 28 years and enjoyed old cars and socializing.

He made friends everywhere he went and never met a stranger. He enjoyed the morning ritual of meeting his friends for coffee and he loved going to Walmart. Jim would give the shirt off his back to help anyone (but it would be white, sleeveless and collarless). Mostly, he was a family man. He loved coaching his kids, Leetonia youth sports and he never missed his children’s or grandchildren’s sporting event or school function. Jim will be remembered as a proud husband, dad and papa who loved to brag about his family, even though he tended to over share his family’s personal business. He will be greatly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.

He is survived by his wife, Susan Schaeffer Danko, whom he married on November 17, 1984; three sons, James R. Danko, Jr. of New Castle, Anthony (Mandy) Danko of Lisbon and Joshua (Ellen) Danko of Salem; daughter, Nicole (Devon) Davis of Leetonia; three sisters, Kathy (Mike) Hogan of Boardman, Toni Pachell of Austintown and Wendy Danko of Salem. Also surviving are his beloved grandchildren, Aubrey, Kendall and Stella Danko.

Jim was preceded in death by two sisters, Sherri Lynn Danko and Debbie Campbell; brother, Anthony Danko and two brothers-in-law, Nick Pachell and Kenneth Campbell.

The family will receive friends on Monday, December 26, 2022, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. and again on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Woods-Rettig Funeral Home, Leetonia. Services will be held on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Mr. Russell Kosonovich officiating.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Woods-Rettig Funeral Home, Leetonia.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.

