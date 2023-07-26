SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James “Jim” Owen Frost, 64, passed away Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at his home surrounded by his children and wife.

Jim was born November 11, 1958 in Salem.

Jim spent most of his life residing in Columbiana County, except for a few years he fondly remembered working on the Gwenn-Gary Nursery in Decherd, Tennessee. In addition to working on the family nursery, Jim was a car salesman, policeman, tow truck driver, repo man, notary, sold financial services, owned rentals, worked in a meat plant, a landscaper, and more. It is safe to say that he wasn’t afraid to tackle new careers!

Jim had a wide variety of interests and hobbies. As a devout Lutheran, he was an active member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Leetonia. He loved reading and going to the library. He was an automobile and firearm enthusiast. While Jim owned almost every car- from Cadillacs to Porches, his favorite that he owned were his Geo Metro & Tracker. He enjoyed hiking on his favorite trail, the Dogwood Trail, at Beaver Creek State Park.

He is survived by his two sons, Samuel (Kerri) and James (Laura Jo); his wife, Debbie, three grandchildren, Gabe, Kora, Theo and a brother Dan (Wendy). Jim was a graduate of Columbiana High School and studied at Youngstown State University.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Gwendolyn and Kenneth Frost.

Friends and family enjoyed that Jim was unapologetically himself. He had no problem telling you how he really felt! He loved those close to him deeply, was generous to others, yet frugal at the same time. His strong personality will be missed by all that knew him along with the familiar aroma of a cigar.

A funeral service will be held this Friday, July 28, 2023, at noon at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Leetonia. The address is 29 Spruce Street, Leetonia, OH 44431. Pastor Kari Lankford will be officiating.

Friends may call on Friday as well, from 10:00 a.m. until the start of the funeral service.

Jim will be interred at Crest Haven Memorial Gardens in New Waterford.

A dinner will also be held on Friday night at the church immediately after the burial.

Memorial contributions can be made online in Jim’s memory to the general fund at his church. The website is www.stpaulsleetonia.com/give

Arrangements have been entrusted to Woods-Rettig Funeral Home, Leetonia.

