SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James “Jim” D. Mayhew, 79, of Salem, died on Friday, March 24, 2023, at Blossom Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Salem, surrounded by his family.

He was born on June 28, 1943, in Salem, son of the late James and Mildred Cleland Mayhew.

James had worked as a patrolman for the Salem City Police Department, was a member of the FOP Quaker Lodge #88 and served in the United States Army.

He enjoyed working in his yard, working on his cars and spending time with his family and friends.

James is survived by his wife, Laura Wood Mayhew, whom he married on May 17, 1975; three children, James D (Tracy) Mayhew II of Beloit, Kathy Errington of Kosciusko, Mississippi and Chris (Angie) Mayhew of Salem; nine grandchildren, Amanda, J.D., Jesse, Chris, Cody, Ricky, Scott, Keegan, Kenna and 13 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by brother, Paul Mayhew.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, from 12:00 Noon – 1:00 p.m., at the Woods-Rettig Funeral Home, Leetonia.

Services will be held on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at 1:00 p.m., at the Woods-Rettig Funeral Home, Leetonia, with Reverend Byron Bufkin, officiating.

Police honors will be accorded by the Fraternal Order of Police Quaker Lodge #88.

Memorial donations may be made to Community Hospice or Alzheimer’s Association.

Family and friends may send condolences at familycareservices.com.

