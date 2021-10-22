James Charles Feist, Leetonia, Ohio

LEETONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James Charles Feist, age 81, of Leetonia, died on Saturday, October 9, 2021.

He was born on August 31, 1940, in Steubenville, Ohio, son of the late Charles and Helen Hummel Feist.

James was a graduate of Steubenville “Big Red” and still enjoyed attending their football games.

He worked for Chase Bank as a branch manager for several different location and retired after 40 years.

James was a member of the Leetonia Lodge #401 F.&A.M. and the Columbiana Allen Lodge #276 and also served on the Leetonia Town Council. During his 40-plus years of masonic service he was Past 24th District Education Officer and Past District Deputy Grandmaster and was presently serving as the Secretary for the Leetonia Masonic Lodge.

He enjoyed traveling to visit his family and friends out of state and was an avid hunter and fisherman. “Pap” was always there for his grandchildren to help guide and support them in life, his grandchildren were a huge part of his life.

James is survived by his wife, Nancy Troy Feist; two stepdaughters and five grandchildren, Julie Hartley and Troy, Alexis and Kali and Heather (Jim) Lehwald and Megan and Joshua. He is also survived by two sons, two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, Kenneth (Lea) Feist and Kenneth James II, Tre and Scooby and Darren (Sherry) Feist and Joslin; three sisters, Patricia Arena, Carol Pierz and Janet Hanis and a brother, Frank “Butch” Feist.

Per James’ wishes a private masonic service will be held at a later date.

Per James' wishes a private masonic service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Woods-Rettig Funeral Home, Leetonia.

