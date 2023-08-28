LEETONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Irma Jean Dattilio, age 77, of Leetonia, died peacefully on Friday, August 25, 2023, at her home with family by her side.

She was born on March 5, 1946, in Salem, daughter of the late Daniel and Fern Allison Kenst.

Jean was a homemaker, a seamstress and a member of St. Jude Roman Catholic Church. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, reading and was a highly involved mother and grandmother, attending all her children’s and grandchildren’s activities.

Jean is survived by her husband, Daniel James Dattilio, whom she married on November 17, 1962 and four children: a daughter, Gina (Craig) Chatto of Leetonia and her son, Jonas, a daughter Angela (Rick) Rhodes of Pahrump, Nevada and her children, Lainey and Micheal and a grandchild, Lainey’s daughter, Rosalyn, a son, Bob (Badia) Dattilio of Denver, Colorado and their children, Norah, Camilla and Cecilia and a son, Chris (Beth) Dattilio of Leetonia and their children, Drew and Sophia. Also surviving are two sisters, Carol Greenfield and Janet (Gene) Kujawa and a brother, Kenneth (Cynthia) Kenst.

She was preceded in death by a sister, Cindy Kenst.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, August 30, 2023, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Woods-Rettig Funeral Home, Leetonia.

A Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, August 31, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at the St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Leetonia, with Monsignor Peter Polando officiating.

Burial will take place at Mount Calvary Cemetery, Leetonia.

Memorial donations may be made to The National Multiple Sclerosis Society.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.

