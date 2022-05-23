LEETONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – IhlaRae Filler, age 84, of Leetonia, died on Sunday, May 22, 2022, at Windsor House at Parkside Health Care Center, Columbiana.

She was born on May 3, 1938, in Leetonia, a daughter of the late Walter and V. Kathaleen Wolfgang Barnes.

IhlaRae had worked as a Journeyman Machinist for General Motors Lordstown, retiring in 2003.

She was a member of St. Jacob’s United Church of Christ in Leetonia. As a child, she belonged to 4H and would later serve as an advisor. While at Ohio State, IhlaRae served on the dairy judging team. She enjoyed gardening and bowling in various leagues at the Salem Hunt Club Lanes with her family and friends. She also enjoyed taking fishing trips to and traveling the United States with her late husband in their camper. Mostly, IhlaRae enjoyed life and having fun.

Her husband, Wayne Filler, whom she married in 1964, preceded her in death in 2001.

IhlaRae is survived by her daughter, Kay Mangus of Leetonia; sister, Priscilla Cooper of Winona, Ohio; stepson, Robert (Tina) Filler of Cleveland, Ohio; stepdaughter, Judi (Eldon) Heydenreich of Scottsdale, Arizona; three grandchildren, Thomas (Heather) Mangus, Jason (Valerie) Mangus and Kathaleen (Matt) Semach; a step grandson, Robert Filler, Jr; four great grandsons, Jarrid Stark, Clayton Mangus, Cole Mangus and Wyatt Mangus and a step great granddaughter, Cassondra Phillips.

She was preceded in death by brother, Gary Barnes; brother-in-law, Charles Cooper and a step grandson, Eric Phillips.

The family will receive friends on Friday, May 27, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. at the Woods-Rettig Funeral Home, Leetonia.

Services will be held on Friday, at the funeral home at 6:00 p.m. with Rev. Stephen W. Broache officiating.

Burial will take place at a later date at Oakdale Cemetery, Leetonia.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Woods-Rettig Funeral Home, Leetonia.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com

A television tribute will air Tuesday, May 24 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.