Holly Ann Cannon Ford, Leetonia, Ohio

LEETONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Holly Ann Cannon Ford, age 36, of Leetonia, died on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at the Salem Regional Medical Center.

She was born on June 23, 1983, in Salem, a daughter of Joe Cannon and Joyce A. Cook Waggle.

Holly was the proud owner of Holly’s Shear Heaven Salon for six years in Leetonia. She was a wonderful stylist with over fifteen years of experience.

Holly was the assistant coach for the Cross Country and Track team at Leetonia High School. She was an avid runner and was a promoter and participant of the Greenway Trail “Grin and Bear It” Half Marathon/5K/10K. Holly ran a full marathon in Detroit and it was her dream to run in the Boston Marathon. She was an avid Steelers fan and a fun-loving mother with a big heart who loved helping others.

She is survived by her mother, Joyce A. (Jack) Waggle of Washingtonville; her father, Joe (Teri Manis) Cannon of Boardman; two daughters, Destiny Cannon and Kaylee Colkitt both of Leetonia; a son, Adyn Ford of Leetonia; two sisters, Kristen (John Blankenship, fiancé) Waggle and Tammy (Daryl) Hiner both of Columbiana; two brothers, Kurt (Tina) Sheely of Columbiana and Michael Manis of Boardman; ; her paternal grandmother, Donna Cannon of Columbiana and her paternal great grandmother, Irene Quinn of Columbiana. Also surviving is her husband, Charles “Tony” Ford of Beloit with whom she was separated.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Matthew Cannon.

A Celebration of Life/Benefit for Holly’s children will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the Washingtonville-York Drexler Post #5532 VFW.

In lieu of flowers, “Cash Only” donations for Holly’s children will be accepted at: Huntington Bank, Salem Giant Eagle Branch, account # 02581356831.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Woods-Rettig Funeral Home, Leetonia.

