WASHINGTONVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mayor Herman C. Frank, II, of Washingtonville, died at home on Sunday, January 29, 2023, with his wife and son by his side, following a six-month battle with chemo complications.

He was born on August 29, 1944 in McKees Rocks, Pennsylvania. His late father was Herman C. Frank and his mother was Bernadette Cassidy Frank.

Mr. Frank graduated from Grove City High School in 1963 and went to work at Youngstown Sheet and Tube and worked for 13 years as a Journeyman Millwright. He then worked as a Maintenance Supervisor for several Pennsylvania schools.

His wife, Peggy, is from Howland, so they moved back to Ohio where Mr. Frank was Director of Buildings and Grounds for two malls and a nursing home. His last job before retirement was Director of Buildings, Grounds and Transportation for Leetonia Schools.

Mr. Frank was an award-winning silversmith and loved making jewelry. His last project was the wedding rings for his son and daughter-in-law for their October wedding. He also remodeled three houses and he could make or fix anything.

He spent many years racing BMX bicycles, retiring at age 50. Mr. Frank won the World Championship for his age group in St. Louis. He continued to love riding motorcycles with his son. He shot pool with the APA and went to many tournaments in Las Vegas. Mr. Frank was a Huge Steelers Fan!!!

Herman leaves his beloved wife of 38 years, Peggy Whiteman Frank and his only son, Herman (Sara) C. Frank, III, RN, and his Chiweenie, Murphy. He was so proud when HC became a nurse !!!

Herman loved the Lord and he is with Jesus now. With his Viking DNA, he might visit Valhalla too.

Per Herman’s request no services will be held.

In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the funeral home to help offset costs.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Woods-Rettig Funeral Home, Leetonia.

