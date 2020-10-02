Henry Michael Panko, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Henry “Hank” M. Panko of Poland, Ohio, broadcasted his final call sign (W3XZ) on September 27, 2020.

His interest in amateur radio began as a young boy, his passion for it spanned over 6 decades. The familiar sounds of repeater tones and Morse code beeps were the background music throughout the years in his family’s home, as he traveled the globe via the airways.

He was born to the late Henry F. and Susan Yacik Panko on January 17, 1944 in Tarentum, Pennsylvania. He stayed near the area while achieving some of his greatest accomplishments, receiving his Bachelor’s Degree at the University of Pittsburgh, working for Westinghouse Research and marrying Kathleen Sontag, his wife of 29 years, on November 17, 1973 and who passed away September 13, 2003.

He had a penchant for this region long after he moved to Ohio, which he was able to revisit when his oldest daughter moved to Pittsburgh to start her career in pediatrics.

He is survived and will be greatly missed by his loving partner of 15 years, Shirley Holt; his eldest daughter, Dr. Laura (Michael Fronczek) Panko and granddaughter, Paige Fronczek of Mt. Lebanon, Pennsylvania; youngest daughter, Katie (Matthew McBurney) Panko of Magnolia, Texas and numerous cherished friends.

Private services were held at Woods-Rettig Funeral Home in Leetonia, Ohio.

Burial took place in St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery, Lowellville.

Memorial donations may be made to the Care and Share Foundation, c/o The Salem Lions Club with Care and Share listed on the memo line.

Donations may be mailed to the Salem Township Police Department, 3179 N Glenview Lane, Leetonia, OH 44431. Hank participated in this program for several years and found great joy by helping make the holiday season more merry and bright for needy families.

Ccondolences may be sent to the family at www.familycareservices.com.

A television tribute will air Sunday, October 4, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.

