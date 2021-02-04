Helen L. McCoy, Leetonia, Ohio

LEETONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Helen L. McCoy, 98, of Leetonia, died on Wednesday, February 3, 2021.

Helen was born on December 31, 1922, in Leetonia, a daughter of the late Warren and Leora Weikart and lived in the area her entire life.

She graduated from Leetonia High School in 1940.

Helen was married to Don McCoy on October 30, 1946 and enjoyed a 64-year marriage, until Don’s death in 2010.

Helen was a cosmetologist and had a beauty salon in Leetonia until 1950.

Helen was an active member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Leetonia, serving as a nursery teacher, a bell choir member and on many committees and fundraisers over the years. She also was a member of the Columbiana TOPS Club for more than 50 years.

Helen greatly enjoyed her family and gatherings with neighbors and friends.

She is survived by two sons, Greg (Judy) McCoy of Florida and Bruce (Mary Kay) McCoy of Powell; three grandsons, Shawn McCoy, Luke McCoy and Hayden McCoy and a great-grandson, Emmett McCoy.

She was preceded in death by her sisters, June and Martha Lee and brothers, Dean and Joe.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Monday, February 8, 2021, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Leetonia, where masks and social distancing will be required. Friends may call in-person at the church from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., prior to the service.

For health and safety reasons, Helen’s family understands that in-person attendance may not be possible, so a simulcast of the service will be available for viewing at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church (Leetonia) Facebook site. For those without an account, the church’s Facebook site can be found by doing a Google search for St. Paul’s Lutheran, Leetonia.

In lieu of flowers, material tributes may be made in Helen’s memory to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church elevator fund.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Woods-Rettig Funeral Home, Leetonia.

