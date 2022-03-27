LEETONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Helen Gallo, age 87, of Leetonia, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 25, 2022, surrounded by her family at Hospice of the Valley.

She was born on April 16, 1934, in Leetonia, daughter of the late Andrew and Nellie Eskay Duko.

Helen worked as a cashier for a local family-owned grocery store until she was 80. Her motto was “I don’t have to go to work, I get to go to work.”

She was a life-long member and highly involved at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Leetonia, serving as a member of the Altar and Rosary Society and enjoyed making pierogies with fellow parishioners.

She made friends wherever she went, loved spending time with people and will be remembered by all who met her. Helen was an avid sports fan and you would always find her watching one of her favorite teams. She enjoyed baking, traveling, gambling (#312) and spending time with her family and her beloved dog Cinque.

Her husband, Michael J. Gallo, whom she married on October 20, 1956, preceded her in death February 3, 1999.

Helen is survived by her four children, daughter, Michele (Brian) Perry of Boardman and their children, Michael Francis (Jenna) Perry and Stephen Perry; son, Michael (LuAnn) Gallo, Jr. of Winston-Salem, North Carolina and their son, Andrew “AJ” Gallo; daughter, Helen (Dennis) Burke of Girard and their children, Stephanie Burke and Anthony Burke; daughter, Mary Ann Gallo of Broadview Heights and sister, Mary Catherine Tortora of Northville, Michigan, along with sister-in-laws, brother-in-laws and nieces and nephews.

Helen was preceded in death by a sister, Elizabeth “Betty” Bell and three brothers, Edward Duko, Larry Duko and George Duko.

The family will receive family and friends on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Leetonia. A celebration Mass will immediately follow at 10:00 a.m. with Reverend G. David Weikart officiating.

Burial will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery, Leetonia.

The family would like to give their sincere gratitude to all family and friends that helped care and pray for Helen over the past several months and to the staff and caregivers at St. Elizabeth Hospital, Briarfield Place and Hospice House.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Mount Calvary Cemetery or Hospice of the Valley.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Woods-Rettig Funeral Home, Leetonia.

