SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gregory Gerace, age 72, of Salem, died on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at Salem Regional Medical Center, Salem.

He was born on April 27, 1949, in East Liverpool, son of the late James and Nan Gregory Gerace.

Gregory had worked as a banker with Society Bank and Metropolitan Bank and was a member of the First Church of Christ Disciples, East Liverpool.

He enjoyed golfing and was an avid baseball fan. Gregory enjoyed spending time with his grandson watching college football and attending his grandson’s basketball and baseball games.

Gregory is survived by his daughter, Traci (Ray Cerni) Gerace of Leetonia a grandson, Garrett Gregory Flick and brother, Steven Gerace.

The family will receive friends on Friday, February 25, 2022, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Woods-Rettig Funeral Home, Leetonia.

Services will be held on Saturday, February 26, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at the Riverview Cemetery, East Liverpool, with Reverend Chuck Adkins officiating. Burial will follow.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Woods-Rettig Funeral Home, Leetonia.

