Gladys Mae Candle, Salem, Ohio

Uncategorized

by: MyValleyTributes Staff

Posted: / Updated:

More from MyValleyTributes

More from MyValleyTributes

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gladys Mae Candle, age 83, of Salem, died on Friday, December 27, 2019 at Ivy Woods Manor in North Lima.

She was born on November 27, 1936 in Salem, a daughter of the late Lester and Frieda Erlach Safreed.

She worked as a teacher for Leetonia Schools.

Gladys was a member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Washingtonville.

She is survived by two sons, Chris Candle of Salem and Jeffrey Candle of Salem; a sister, Virginia Lanterman of Salem; three grandsons; a granddaughter and three great-grandchildren.

Gladys was preceded in death by her husband, Richard E. Candle; a son, Richard K. Candle and a grandson.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Woods-Rettig Funeral Home in Leetonia.

Services will be held on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Kari Lankford officiating.

Burial will be at the Washingtonville Cemetery.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Elmton Bereavement Luncheon

Trending on WKBN.com