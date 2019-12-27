Gladys Mae Candle, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gladys Mae Candle, age 83, of Salem, died on Friday, December 27, 2019 at Ivy Woods Manor in North Lima.

She was born on November 27, 1936 in Salem, a daughter of the late Lester and Frieda Erlach Safreed.

She worked as a teacher for Leetonia Schools.

Gladys was a member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Washingtonville.

She is survived by two sons, Chris Candle of Salem and Jeffrey Candle of Salem; a sister, Virginia Lanterman of Salem; three grandsons; a granddaughter and three great-grandchildren.

Gladys was preceded in death by her husband, Richard E. Candle; a son, Richard K. Candle and a grandson.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Woods-Rettig Funeral Home in Leetonia.

Services will be held on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Kari Lankford officiating.

Burial will be at the Washingtonville Cemetery.