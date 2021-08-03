George T. Duko II, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George T. Duko II, age 67 of Akron, died on Monday, August 2, 2021, at his home.

He was born on May 25, 1954, in Salem, Ohio, a son of Mary Long Duko and the late George Duko, Sr.

George is survived by his mother, Mary Duko of Leetonia; son, George (Rashelle) Duko III of Leetonia; daughter, Shannon (Jay) Duko of Salem; sister, Lisa (Mick) Amburgey of Utica, Ohio; brother, Edward (Pamela) Duko of Lisbon and by several grandchildren.

Per his wishes, no services will be held.

A private family burial will take place at Mount Calvary Cemetery, Leetonia, at later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Woods-Rettig Funeral Home, Leetonia. Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.