George H. Wire, Jr., Lisbon, Ohio

LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George H. Wire, Jr., 71, of Lisbon, passed away Wednesday, February 10, 2021 while visiting family in Beaufort, South Carolina.

George was born February 13, 1949 to the late George and Dorothy Leonard Wire of Leetonia, Ohio.

George kept very busy during his younger years mowing lawns and delivering newspapers.

He graduated from Leetonia High School in 1967 and was a Navy veteran serving from 1969 to 1973.

Surviving are his children, George Gregory Wire, Kristina (Jeff) Owens and Kristal (Mike) Coller; a brother, Dennis Wire; seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Mark Jeffrey Wire and a brother, Richard Wire.

The Salem Honor Guard will conduct military services at 11:00 a.m. Monday, February 22, 2021 at the Oakdale Cemetery Chapel in Leetonia with burial to follow in the cemetery.

Local arrangements are being handled by the Woods-Rettig Funeral Home, Leetonia.

In lieu of flowers, a Go Fund Me has been established for George Wire.

