WASHINGTONVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gene A. Morrow, age 91, of Washingtonville, died on Monday, June 20, 2022 at at his home in Washingtonville.

He was born on April 14, 1931, in Washingtonville, son of the late George and Mary Weikart Morrow.

Gene was a 1949 graduate of Leetonia High School.

He was an electrician with Ohio Edison, where he worked for 40 years.

He was a member of Robbins United Methodist Church.

He was a member of The Leetonia Sportsman Club, Beaver Creek Sportsman Club, Washingtonville VFW, Leetonia OSI and the Youngstown District Men’s Club of Ohio Edison.

Gene is survived by his wife, Ruth E. Brain Morrow, whom he married on June 10, 1950; three sons, Larry (Judy) Morrow of Washingtonville, Kenneth Morrow of Boardman and Raymond (Kay) Morrow of Salem; seven grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Anne Welman and Patricia (Walter) Sutton and two brothers, Donald Morrow and Charles (Beverly) Morrow.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Helen Kukowski and four brothers, George, Paul, Jerry and Jan Morrow.

Per Gene’s wishes, no services will be held.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church.

Arrangements have been handled by the Woods-Rettig Funeral Home, Leetonia. To send condolences to the family, go to www.familycareservices.com.