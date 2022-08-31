SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gayle Sue Trummer, age 75, of Salem, passed peacefully while holding her beloved husband’s hand on Monday, August 29, 2022, at Caprice Health Care Center in North Lima.

She was born on April 3, 1947, in Salem, the daughter of the late Lowell and Dorothy Galbreath Buckman.

Gayle, affectionately known as “Mrs. T”, was a graduate of West Branch High School and was a past member of Emanuel Lutheran Church in North Georgetown.

She had worked as the owner and operator of Mrs. T’s in Washingtonville and was a licensed realtor for ten years. She was a member of the Columbiana County Realtors Association, served on the Washingtonville Council and was a past den leader for both the Boy Scouts and the Girl Scouts of America.

Gayle enjoyed macrame, word search puzzles and gardening. She also enjoyed camping, bowling and attending auctions with her husband. Mostly, Gayle just loved spending time with her family.

She will be deeply missed by her husband, Donald Lee Trummer, whom she married on August 18, 1975.

Together, Gayle and Don blended their families together and together raised six children, Doug (Cherelynn) Trummer of Youngstown, Joe Burkhart of Salem, Travis (Laura) Trummer of Washingtonville, Carmen Jo Trummer of Alexandria, Virginia, Barb (Ralph) Hanna of Franklin Square and Rob (Amy) Trummer of Salem; a brother, Rick (Cindy) Buckman of Salem; eight grandchildren, Dustin (Tabatha) Trummer, Donald Levi (Liza) Trummer, Andrew (Kate) Trummer, Donavin (Jordan) Hanna, Torin Trummer, Tej Trummer-Dutta, Madelyn Trummer and Colin Trummer and eight great-grandchildren, Logan, Gunther, Parker, Max, Athena, Ilah, Carson and Hadley. Also surviving are her treasured pets, Daisy and Silver, as well as her beloved yard cows.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the Woods-Rettig Funeral Home, Leetonia.

Services will be held on Tuesday evening at 6:00 p.m., at the funeral home with Pastor Kari Lankford officiating.

Burial will take place at Highland Memorial Park, Beloit, Ohio.

A separate “Celebration of Life” will be held on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at the Washingtonville-York Drexler Post #5532 VFW from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Memorial donations may be made in her memory to Columbiana County 4-H, payable to: Columbiana County Junior Fair, PO Box 356, Lisbon, OH 44432.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Woods-Rettig Funeral Home, Leetonia.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com

A television tribute will air Thursday, September 1, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.