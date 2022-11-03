LEETONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gary Ronshausen, Sr., 75, passed away on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Gary was born on June 5, 1947 in Salem, Ohio, son of the late Elbert and Helen Nichols Ronshausen.

Gary had worked as a teacher for Cleveland Municipal School District and was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church where he enjoyed singing in the choir. He loved his work with many Masonic organizations. He was a member and Past Master of Leetonia Lodge #401 F&AM, member and Past High Priest of Salem Chapter #96 Royal Arch Mason’s, member and Past Illustrious Master of Omega Council #44 Royal and Select Masons, member and current Commander of Salem Commandery #42 Knights Templar where he also had received a Meritorious Service Award Grand Commandery of Ohio. He was also a member of Ohio Priory #18 Knights of the York Cross of Honor, member and Past Royal Patron of Faith Court #43 Order of the Amaranth, member and Past Master of Knight Masons of Ireland Killarney Council, and Honorary Past Grand Steward Knight Masons of Ireland, member of Aut Mori Grotto, Scottish Rite Valley of Steubenville and the Leetonia Sportman’s Club.

He is survived by his wife the former Kathleen L. Casey, whom he married on February 20, 1971; his children, Gary L. Ronshausen, Jr. and Steven (Katie) Ronshausen both of Leetonia and Rebecca Ronshausen of Canfield; his granddaughter Casey Ronshausen; two sisters, Nina Ronshausen and Christina Terrell.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, November 6, 2022 from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. at the Woods-Rettig Funeral Home, Leetonia where Masonic Services will begin at 4:45 p.m. Visitation will also be held from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Monday, November 7, 2022 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Leetonia.

Funeral Services will be held on Monday, November 7, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at the St. Paul’s Lutheran Church with Pastor Kari Lankford officiating.

Burial will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery, Leetonia.

Memorial donations may be made to a Masonic Organization of the donor’s choice.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Woods-Rettig Funeral Home, Leetonia.

