WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gary Lee Gutelius, of Warren, died surrounded by his loved ones on his 74th birthday, Saturday, February 12, 2022, at University Hospitals of Cleveland.

He was born on February 12, 1948, in Warren, the 2nd son of the late Harold and Ruth Harsh Gutelius.

Gary was a 1966 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.

He was drafted in 1967 to the United States Army and served with the 101st Airborne Division during the Vietnam War. He was wounded at the Battle of Hamburger Hill, a 10-day battle fought during the three-phased Operation Apache Snow, which was a campaign to destroy the North Vietnamese Army bases in the A Shau Valley. He received a Purple Heart and a Bronze Star for his service.

After returning home, Gary went to work at Packard Electric from 1970-2006 and served as president of their veterans committee for 16 years. Gary belonged to many different veteran organizations, including being a lifetime member of: D.A.V. Chapter 11, the VFW Post 1090, the Military Order of the Purple Heart Chapter 606 where he served as Senior Vice Commander, the Vietnam Veterans of America, the American Legion Post 540, and the Amvets Post 290. Gary headed up the Veterans Day and Memorial Day committee for Trumbull County, as well as organized volunteers every year to decorate the veterans’ graves for Memorial Day. He was also one of five individuals responsible for bringing the Vietnam Wall That Heals to Warren. Gary became a veteran services commissioner in 2013 and was honored as a Tribune Chronicle “Community Star” and received the Valley Legacy award in 2014. In 2018, Gary had the honor of placing a wreath on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery on the 100th anniversary of Veterans Day.

He was a member of Grace United Methodist Church of Warren and enjoyed boating, skiing and hunting. Gary had dreams of restoring his cherished MG car, and was a financial supporter for the restoration and upkeep the Gutelius home and museum in Mifflinburg, Pennsylvania.

Gary was deeply loved, and will be missed by his brother, Dan (Pat) Gutelius of Howland; a sister, Pam (Jeff) Swanson of Canfield; his significant other, Anna Marie Rosasco of Champion; a nephew, Steve (Marissa) Gutelius of Howland; niece, Beth (Adam) Kane of Cortland; two great nephews, Jackson and Dylan, and a great niece, Lyla. Gary will be terribly missed by his beloved veteran brothers and sisters.

The family will receive friends on Friday, February 18, 2022, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Grace United Methodist Church in Warren.

The family will again receive friends on Saturday, February 19, 2022, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church.

Services will be held on Saturday, at 11:00 a.m., at the church, with Pastor Dave Luther officiating.

Military honors will be accorded by the Trumbull County American Legion Honor Guard.

The family is encouraging those in attendance to please wear a mask if possible.

Burial will take place at Oakwood Cemetery, Warren.

Memorial donations may be made to: Trumbull County American Legion Honor Guard, C/O

Trumbull County Veterans Services, 253 East Market St., Warren, OH 44481.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Woods-Rettig Funeral Home, Leetonia.