Gary “Hank” McClish, Franklin Square, Ohio

FRANKLIN SQUARE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gary “Hank” McClish, age 73, of Franklin Square, died suddenly on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at his home.

He was born on October 18, 1947 in Franklin Square, a son of the late Henry and Juanita Entrikin McClish.

Hank was a veteran of the United States Army having served during the Vietnam War.

He had worked as a printer for over thirty years at Salem Label.

Hank enjoyed spending time outdoors and loved working on his “hobby farm”. He enjoyed horses, fixing tractors, and coon hunting. Mostly, Hank enjoyed spending time with his family and watching his grandchildren grow up.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Diann Stock McClish, whom he married on December 19, 1970; two daughters, Tracy McClish of Franklin Square, Kelli (Robert Host) Toot of Leesville, Ohio; a sister, Judy Garlough of Leetonia; two brothers, Terry (Brenda) McClish of Franklin Square and Randy (Joan) McClish of Leetonia. Also surviving are his two grandchildren, Kayleigh Toot and Tyler Toot of Leesville, Ohio.

He was preceded in death by sister, Kay Brown.

Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, a private family memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Woods-Rettig Funeral Home, Leetonia.

