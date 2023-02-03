CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Garrett C. Williams, age 17, passed away peacefully in his mom’s arms on Tuesday, January 31, 2023.

He was born on October 20, 2005, in Warren, to his loving parents, Chris and Kate Williams.

As a child Garrett loved going on vacations and being in the water with his dad. Nothing kept Garrett’s attention and brought a smile to his face like music and his many laser light show projectors!

Garrett, known to many as Itty Bitty Bear, was a special kid to all that met him. He taught us all what is most important in life – kindness, patience, family, love and friends. Being with Garrett was a living lesson in understanding what really matters and how to stay positive through all the ups and downs life brings. It is our hope that we all take these lessons and continue living life to the fullest as Garrett taught us to do.

Garrett will be lovingly remembered by his mom, Kate; maternal grandparents, Jane Dority (Dave) and Gary Dority (Debra); paternal grandparents, Bruce and Bonnie Williams; uncle, Rick (Casey) Dority; uncle, Scott (Carissa) Dority; aunt, Stacie (Ray) Salyard and cousins, Andrew, Austin, Abigail, Maura and Tristen.

He was preceded in death by his dad, Chris Williams.

The family would like to thank the nurses that have been a part of Garrett’s life for so, so many years. Without the love and dedication these caregivers had shown him, he would not have enjoyed the quality of life, health and happiness that he had for 17 years. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for loving him and always treating him like he was part of your family, while we happily made you all a part of ours.

A private family service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Woods-Rettig Funeral Home, Leetonia. Friends and family may visit www.familycareservices.com to send condolences to Garrett’s family.

A television tribute will air Sunday, February 5 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX. Video will be posted here the day of airing.