Frances Ann Exten, Leetonia, Ohio

LEETONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frances Ann Exten, age 90, formerly of Lisbon Road, Leetonia, died on Sunday, January 3 while a resident at Stone Creek Assisted Living in Alliance, Ohio, following a long illness.

She was born on September 3, 1930, a daughter of the late Frank and Frances Andricic Milcetich.

Frances lived in Franklin Square most of her married life and treasured the memories of spending her time with family and friends. She had a passion for walking, especially along the Greenway Trail. For 13 years she and her husband Eddie, spent their winter months in Arizona where she was happiest while walking, climbing mountains and painting with her community of friends.

For the majority of her life, she was a homemaker and over the years enjoyed painting, catering, creating ceramics, knitting, hiking and most importantly family gatherings. She was a 1948 graduate of Leetonia High School and until recent years had remained active with former classmates with reunions and breakfast get-togethers.

Her husband, Edwin Exten whom she married on August 6, 1949, preceded her in death in 2010.

She is survived by her three daughters, Connie (Chuck) Adams, Kathy (Harry) Ewing and Deb Exten King, all who live in the immediate area. She was extremely proud of her eight grandchildren, Cassie (Eric) Becker, Chuck (Kim) Adams, Tim (Nici) Ewing, Nick (Sonja) Ewing, Beau Coy, Blaire (Brandon) Kekel and Bridget King, her 14 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Mary McCoy; four brothers, John, Francis, Joseph and Anthony Milcetich and less than one year ago, by her granddaughter, Brooke Exten Finley.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Frances’s name to Mount Calvary Cemetery, PO Box 93, Leetonia, OH 44431

We would like to extend our thanks to the staff at Stone Creek Assisted Living and to Traditions Health Hospice for the devoted care and attention they provided to our mother.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Woods-Rettig Funeral Home in Leetonia. Due to COVID-19 concerns, private services will be held with only immediate family present. A remembrance gathering will be planned for a later date.

Burial will be at Mount Calvary Cemetery in Leetonia.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Frances Ann (Milcetich) Exten, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, January 5 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.