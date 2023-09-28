LEETONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Evelyn M. Welch, age 92, of Leetonia, died on Wednesday, September 27, 2023, at Hospice House, Poland.

She was born on December 13, 1930, in Columbiana, daughter of the late Marvin and Freda Riesen Kyser.

Evelyn was a lifetime area resident and a 1948 graduate of Fairfield High School and had worked as a secretary at Columbia Gas of Ohio for 25 years. She enjoyed traveling with her husband, as well as sewing and quilting in her younger days.

Her husband, Carl Francis “Corky” Welch, whom she married on May 2, 1953, preceded her in death on, January 27, 2015.

Evelyn is survived by her two sons, Randy Welch of Boardman and Marlin Welch, of Leetonia; a sister, Jean Kyser of Columbiana and a brother, Wilbur Kyser of Columbiana.

She was preceded in death by a daughter, Karla Welch and a brother, Wilford Kyser.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

Burial will be at Mount Calvary Cemetery, Leetonia.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Woods-Rettig Funeral Home, Leetonia,

