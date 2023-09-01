LEETONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eugene Edward Greier, 86, of Leetonia, died unexpectedly August 31, 2023 in his back yard between his beloved silver maple tree and his garden, both which he planted himself.

Born August 4, 1937 in Adyeville, Indiana, he was the son of John W. and Anna Higgins Wehringer Greier and moved to the Salem area when he was a child.

Gene graduated from Leetonia High School in 1956, spending his youth working at gas/service stations in Salem.

Immediately after high school on June 10, 1956, he joined the U.S. Army, completed machinist school, and used his typing skills as company clerk during peace time in South Korea. After his discharge on May 26, 1959, he returned home.

He started working at the Berg Pretzel plant, also known as Dan Dee, in Leetonia, where he remained until the plant closed in 1971. He then spent the next 28 years working as a machinist at Jefco Industries machine shop in Columbiana, retiring in 1999.

He met the love of his life, Margaret Potts, when he lived in Salem, almost wrecking his car when he saw her doing the hula hoop in the G.C. Murphy window downtown.

They married on February 10, 1962 and enjoyed 56 years together, attending their children’s activities and grandchildren’s sporting events, camping at Berlin Lake and hanging out Friday and Saturday nights at the Leetonia Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 1496 where he was a life member.

Most days, Gene could be found tending to his garden, tinkering with his various machines in the basement and garage, feeding the birds or sitting under his tree drinking a beer, watching the wildlife. He was a fan of boxing, football, war movies and westerns. He also enjoyed spending time with dogs (even some cats) throughout his life, including his girl Mollie, who survives him.

His wife Margaret preceded him in death on June 27, 2018.

Survivors include two daughters, Mary Ann Greier of Leetonia and Barbara (Rob) Hovorka of Salem; a son, Tony Greier of Leetonia; two granddaughters, Kayla and Morgan Hovorka of Salem; an honorary grandson, Corey Creamer of Leetonia; sisters-in-law Marjorie Potts and Roberta King, and many nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brother, Gary Greier, and his sisters, Georgiana “Winky” Kilbreath and Esther Jane Beatty.

A funeral will be held on Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at 11:30 a.m., at Woods-Rettig Funeral Home, Leetonia with Deacon Larry Pasko officiating.

Burial will follow in Mount Calvary Cemetery, Leetonia.

Calling hours will be held on Wednesday from 10:00 – 11:30 a.m. at the funeral home.

The family would like to thank the Leetonia Police officers and EMS first responders for their assistance.

Donations in honor of Eugene can be made to Angels for Animals, 4750 W South Range Rd, Canfield, OH 44406, or Columbiana County Humane Society, 1825 South Lincoln Ave, Salem, OH 44460.

Arrangements were handled by Woods-Rettig Funeral Home, Leetonia.

A television tribute will air Sunday, September 3, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.