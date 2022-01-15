WASHINGTONVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edward Garrett, 54, of Washingtonville, died on Friday, January 14, 2022, at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital.

He was born on March 31, 1967, in Salem, son of Edward and Vicki Brobst Garrett.

Edward had worked as a welder for Mac Trailers.

He enjoyed riding motorcycles, dirt bikes and four-wheelers any chance he got. He also enjoyed camping traveling and shooting guns. Edward loved to spend time with his family and numerous friends.

Edward is survived by his daughter, Cassandra Garrett of Washingtonville; son, Dustin (Brittany) Garrett of Austintown; parents, Edward and Vicki Garret of Washingtonville; two sisters, Cindy (Ken) Wukotich and April (Tony) Garrett-Anderson, both of Washingtonville; five grandchildren, Lilly, Wyatt, Arielle, Liam, Peyton and an extensive amount of other family members, friends and loved ones.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Woods-Rettig Funeral Home, Leetonia.

Family and friends may send condolences at familycareservices.com.

A television tribute will air Sunday, January 16 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.