Dr. Robert Michael Bell, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dr. Robert Michael “Mike” Bell, also known as “Doc”, age 50, of Cortland, died on Monday, July 20, 2020, at his home in Cortland.

He was born on November 1, 1969, in Columbus, Ohio, a son of Kathryn Adams Bell and the late Dr. Richard T. Bell.

Mike had worked as a Chiropractor in Cortland for nearly 22 years, owning and operating Bell Family Chiropractic Clinic.

He was a member of Many professional and recreational organizations.

Mike was an avid outdoorsman and sportsmen often teaching friends how to hunt, golf and fish. Like his father, being in the woods, golf course or on a body of water brought him great joy.

As a son of a veterinarian, he owned and trained many beloved pets which adored him, and as a chiropractor, he helped many people in our community achieve more healthier and active lives.

Mike’s full body grin and laugh will be fondly remembered.

He is survived by his mother, Kathryn “Katie” (Jim Bonney) Bell of Cortland; two brothers, Richard “Tav” (Roger Bayus) Bell, Jr., of Rotonda West, Florida and Christopher “Chris” (Amy) Bell of Cortland and by his sister, Heather (Jarrod) Kane of Leetonia. Also surviving are his four nephews, Alex Bell, Morgan Kane, Brennon Kane and Ethan Kane and a niece Ava Scott.

Mike was preceded in death by his best friend and father, Dr. Richard T. Bell, Sr.

Private family services were held.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a public celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Mike will be laid to rest along side his father at Hillside Cemetery in Cortland.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Woods-Rettig Funeral Home, Leetonia.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com

