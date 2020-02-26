Dorothy C. Coseno, Leetonia, Ohio

LEETONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy C. Coseno, 97 passed away on Monday, February 24, 2020 at the Stow-Glen Retirement Community.

Dorothy was born on July 28, 1922 in Glassport, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Stanley Zakaski and Dorothy C. (Chuderewicz) Zakaski.

Her family relocated to Charlestown, West Virginia when she was very young, where she attended elementary and high school and was employed at McCrory’s Department Store.

She was married to Philip A. Coseno on July 3, 1944 in Santa Barbara, California shortly before he was deployed to the European Front. Following the end of the war she and her husband settled in Leetonia, Ohio where she resided until 2012.

In addition to being a homemaker and stanch supporter of her “boy’s” sports efforts, she was employed at Fisher-Fazio Foods in Boardman, Ohio serving as Dairy Department Manager before her retirement.

She was member of St. Patrick’s Parish in Leetonia and had been recently receiving spiritual support from Holy Family Parish in Stow.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her siblings, Sophia (Zakaski) Citino of Salem, Ohio, Roman Zakaski of Charleston, West Virginia, Ruth (Zakaski) Detka of Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania, Raymond Zakaski of Glen Burnie, Maryland and Ben Zakaski of N. Canton, Ohio.

She is survived by her sons, Philip Coseno (Catherine) of Sutton, Massachusetts, Thomas Coseno (Katherine Brown) of La Veta, Colorado and Charles Coseno (Claire) of Kent, Ohio; grandchildren, Amy Hutchinson-Sam, Jason P. Coseno, Jodie Coseno, Molly Coseno-Rosner, Joseph Coseno, Jessica Coseno-Reinhart and Jennifer Coseno and great-grandchildren, Kyrin Que Nguyen, Avery Sam, Carmina, Elizabeth and Gabriella Coseno, London and Sawyer Rosner and Lilly.

Remembrance services and interment with her husband at Arlington National Cemetery are being arranged.

The family wishes to express our sincere appreciation to the loving and caring staff of Stow-Glen and Elara Hospice for the wonderful care provided. We also thank Holy Family Parish for their wonderful spiritual support.

Professional arrangements were made by the Woods-Rettig Funeral Home, Leetonia, Ohio. Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.