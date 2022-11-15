WASHINGTONVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donna “Sis” Mathey, age 81, of Washingtonville, Passed away peacefully on Monday, November 14, 2022, after a long and courageous battle with dementia.

She was born on December 25, 1940, in Washingtonville, daughter of the late William “Russell” and Mary Bertolette Weikart.

Sis cherished spending time with family and friends, whether going to Florida and South Carolina to visit and attend Daytona Rolex car races or spending time with friends here at home, going out for meals and spending summers camping at the lake.

She was a member of the Robbins Memorial Methodist Church.

Sis retired from the Das Dutch Haus after approximately 27 years and lived in Washingtonville all her life.

Donna is survived by her husband, Carl “Pete” Mathey, whom she married on June 22, 1959; a daughter, Laura (Ernie Thompson) Briden of Palm Coast, Florida; a grandson, Mark (Gillian Rose) Briden of Fort Mill, a brother-in-law, Walt Rohrer and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by a sister, Judy Laureen Rohrer and four brothers, William Weikart, Melvin Weikart, Ronald Weikart and Donald Weikart.

The family would like to give a special thanks to her loving “family” of caregivers, Carmella, Lisa, Makenzie and Sydney as well as to the entire Hospice of the Valley team for their comfort care.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Meals on Wheels, 11 North Main Street, Columbiana, OH 44408.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Woods-Rettig Funeral Home, Leetonia.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.