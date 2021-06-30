Donald W. Rhinemiller, Jr., Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donald W. Rhinemiller, Jr., age 91, of Salem, died on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at Hospice House, Poland.

He was born on June 4, 1930, in Dayton, son of the late Donald William and Ruth Stapff Rhinemiller, Sr.

He has been a man of faith devoting many years of his life to Christian education, ministry and mission work. In addition, he held a variety of teaching assignments and spent time as a school administrator. His work and travels took him to every state except Maine.

Don began his life at Dayton Air Force Hospital on June 4, 1930. Throughout his childhood, Don’s parents moved frequently due to his father’s job as a Woolworth Department Store manager and then as the founder of a trucking company. Don lived in Dayton, Cleveland and Attleboro, Massachusetts. When his family lived in Ohio, Don’s mother died, and his father eventually remarried giving Don two half-brothers. He ended up graduating from North Attleboro High School with the Class of 1948.

Don continued his education at Kent State University and earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree. During his first year of college, he felt “the call” for the ministry. After graduating from Kent, Don went to Gordon Divinity School outside of Boston completing a Master of Divinity Degree in 1955. Eventually, Don also returned to Kent to earn a Master of Science Degree in School Administration.

While a student at Kent, Don met his wife, the former Donna Mae Fiscus, in a weekly bible study class which was part of the Kent InterVarsity Christian Fellowship. The couple had a happy marriage that lasted for 57 years. Together they enjoyed reading, gardening, bicycling and traveling to every state except Maine. For 18 years of their married life, Donna was an elementary school teacher. Although they had no children, they fostered a daughter for a couple of years.

Don held a variety of church-related positions often helping churches that could not financially support a pastor. Don and Donna even traveled to Ruby, Alaska, to do ministry work with the Indians, which Don commented was the “most interesting” assignment. For five years, they did Christian education work in Cuyahoga Falls, Canton and Columbus. Between 1985 and 1990, Don took a pastoral assignment at Turkeyfoot Evangelical Congregation Church at Turkeyfoot Lake outside of Akron.

Don held fourth and fifth grade teaching assignments at schools in Warren, New Philadelphia and Alliance. He also taught in a school in Kentucky Hills. In 1966, Don became Cadet Principal of Stow City Schools. He then was promoted to principal of Riverview Elementary School for three- and-a-half years. Toward the end of his time in education, Don became certified in learning disabilities and taught in this field. He also did substitute teaching for about five years before he retired from education in 1990.

When Don’s wife passed, he lived with friends and then in several assisted living homes before coming to Ironwood. At Ironwood, Don conducts a Bible study group. He enjoys music events, participating in balloon volley and playing card and trivia games.

Don was also a member of the Salem Bible Church where he was highly in volved. He sometimes preached in the church and taught the Bible at assisted living facilities. He continued to do this up until a few weeks before his going home to be with the Lord. He also served in an advisory capacity for the church board.

His wife, Donna Mae Fiscus Rhinemiller, whom he married on June 7, 1953, preceded him in death on, October 8, 2010.

Donald is survived by his two brothers, Leslie (Paula) Rhinemiller of Cheshsire, MA and David (Jackie) Rhinemiller of Adams, Massachucetts.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Lee Ann Franco.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. at the Salem Bible Church, Salem.

Services will be held on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at the Salem Bible Church, Salem, with Pastor Douglas DeMar officiating.

Burial will take place at Washingtonville Cemetery, Washingtonville.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Woods-Rettig Funeral Home, Leetonia.

Family and friends may view this obituary and send condolences at www.familycareservices.com