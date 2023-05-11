LEETONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Deborah Jean Hinten-Garrod, age 67, of Columbiana, died on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at Salem Regional Medical Center.

She was born on July 13, 1955, in Salem, a daughter of the late Kenneth and Lovina Floor Hinten.

Deborah was a graduate of Wright State University where she obtained her master’s degree.

She worked as an accountant for her family-owned business, Hinten Machine in Leetonia, and was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Leetonia. She loved her church and had a close and personal relationship with her Lord. She had fond memories of her years in 4H and had a zest for life, despite all the obstacles she faced. Deborah will best be remembered as a woman who loved her family and had a strong relationship with her parents and her beloved husband, Wilbur.

She is survived by her husband of 16 years, Wilbur Garrod, and by her neighbors and friends, Corey (Abbey Minamyer) Creamer of Leetonia, and Ginger West of Leetonia.

Deborah was preceded in death by her parents, and her sister, Patricia “Pattie” Hinten.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, from 3:00 – 3:30 p.m. at the Lisbon Cemetery Chapel.

Services will be held on Tuesday, at 3:30 p.m., at the Lisbon Cemetery Chapel, with Pastor Kari Lankford officiating.

Burial will take place at the Lisbon Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made in Deborah’s memory to the Columbiana County 4H.

The family would like to express their gratitude to the many doctors and nurses that cared for Deborah at the Salem Regional Medical Center.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Woods-Rettig Funeral Home, Leetonia.

